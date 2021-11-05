Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Khalid, Kirk Franklin Duet

By James Dinh

November 5, 2021

Photo: YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO

We're just a few days into November, so you know what that means. We’ve entered Mariah SZN.

On Friday (November 5), the Queen of Christmas dropped a new offering for the holiday season called "Fall in Love at Christmas," alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The five-minute track hears the trio offer a romantic ode to reuniting with your love during the festive season. In the accompanying video, the stars do their thing in a recording studio dubbed the Butterfly Lounge surrounded by Carey plaques because, of course. "This time of year we won’t throw away/ We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time/ And all the angels in the sky/ Shine down on us as we roll by,” Carey and Khalid harmonize on the chorus.

"Fall in Love at Christmas" marks the start of the holiday season for Carey, which will undoubtable hear her modern-day classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" dominate once again. The pop icon will also premiere an upcoming special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will see her team up with Khalid and Franklin for the debut performance of the just-released single. The special is scheduled to premiere in December.

