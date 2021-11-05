Minnesota School District Pledges To Make 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based

Students at a Minnesota school district will now have another option on their lunch menus.

According to WCCO, the Richfield School District has pledged to add plant-based food options to their menus, which already include grill foods and a salad bar.

"Yesterday we did a chana masala with curry potatoes and we did pita chips with hummus," Michael Manning told WCCO, the district's director of food and nutrition. "That was the first day for it, so it was exciting to try."

Richfield School District is the first to take the pledge to change 20% of its menu to plant-based by 2024. "I think the environmental impact is a huge part for us but also just giving our students more choices," Manning added.

Each plant-based dish will be given two chances; if students don't choose that option, it will not be brought back. "We'll see how the black bean burrito bowl and chana masala hold up and see if they make it through to the next month," Manning stated.

Manning says that on some school days, 300 - 400 students chose the vegetarian option at lunch, which makes up nearly half the number of students who eat lunch at school.

More plant-based meals will be brought out for students to try after Christmas break.