Taylor Swift Has One Last Surprise Up Her Sleeve & It Enlists Dylan O'Brien
By Ariel King
November 5, 2021
Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of Red: Taylor's Version next week on November 12, and the singer had one last surprise for her fans. While the news that a 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well" had already been enough to get fans into a frenzy, the pop superstar has now revealed that its release will also be include a short film featuring Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner star, Dylan O'Brien, and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.
Swift took to Instagram to tease the short film, which features an old car speeding down an otherwise empty road decorated with red and orange falling leaves. The footage is fitting for Swift, who has firmly stated throughout the years the autumn is her favorite season. Along with the news that O'Brien and Sink would be starring in the upcoming short film, Swift's teaser also revealed that she had been the one directing the shoot.
Red: Taylor's Version will see Swift releasing her entire vault from 2012, with 30-tracks taking fans through the heartbreak she experienced in that era. The new version of the album will also see the long-awaited release of the first song she had ever written with Ed Sheeran, as well as collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Mark Foster. Fans had initially expected the re-recorded album to be released on November 19, but Swift surprised fans when she pushed the release date up a week amid rumors that Adele would be releasing 30.
While Swift has been busy with everything to do with Red: Taylor's Version, the singer took some time to attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, where she inducted Carole King. Swift performed King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," which brought King to tears.