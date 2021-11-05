Taylor Swift Has One Last Surprise Up Her Sleeve & It Enlists Dylan O'Brien

Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of Red: Taylor's Version next week on November 12, and the singer had one last surprise for her fans. While the news that a 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well" had already been enough to get fans into a frenzy, the pop superstar has now revealed that its release will also be include a short film featuring Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner star, Dylan O'Brien, and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

Swift took to Instagram to tease the short film, which features an old car speeding down an otherwise empty road decorated with red and orange falling leaves. The footage is fitting for Swift, who has firmly stated throughout the years the autumn is her favorite season. Along with the news that O'Brien and Sink would be starring in the upcoming short film, Swift's teaser also revealed that she had been the one directing the shoot.