This Is Nevada's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Nevada is Mr. Mama's in Las Vegas.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"There’s actually a decent number of family-friendly places to eat in Sin City and Mr. Mama's is a stand-out favorite for its excellent breakfasts and warm, homely atmosphere. It’s a couple of miles off the Strip but definitely worth seeking out. Menu mainstays include Mama’s Chicken Fried Steak, French toast and enormous cinnamon rolls."

