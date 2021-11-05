This Is Utah's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Utah is Prairie Schooner in Ogden.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"For times when a mere meal won’t do, Prairie Schooner offers families dinner with an adventure on the side. Groups can dine in covered wagons next to an open prairie fire under the stars, just like the Mormon pioneers who settled here years ago. Steak is the main focus on the menu and the kids’ options, including a smaller steak and chicken tenders, are great."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants.