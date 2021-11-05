Travis Scott Drops Two News Songs & A Video Ahead Of Astroworld Festival
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 5, 2021
Travis Scott is gearing up for his infamous Astroworld Festival, but that didn't stop the star from releasing two new records and a video before the epic weekend event. On Friday, the Houston rapper dropped the Nik D and OZ produced track “Escape Plan” as well as the Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet assisted record “Mafia”.
Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of "Escape Plan" after it was first teased by Travis in an on June 24, 2021 and the extended version was heard the next day as it was featured in the set at Travis 'Cactus Jack for Dior Summer 2022 fashion show. The Grammy nominated star finally gave his followers what they wanted just ahead of Astroworld Festival by releasing the highly anticipated video to the track, which will be featured on his upcoming album Utopia.
Astroworld Festival takes place this Friday and Saturday, November 5th and 6th in Scott's hometown of Houston, and will feature performances from 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Bad Bunny, BIA, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Earth, Wind & Fire, Houston All-Stars, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, SZA, Teezo Touchdown, Toro Y Moi, Tame Impala, Young Thug and Yves Tumor.
The rap star also recently made headlines after purchasing two diamond rings for his pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their three-year old daughter Stormi. Kylie took to social media to show off the blingy new gifts that she and Stormi received from Travis, sharing with her 279 million followers:
"Daddy got us matching rings"
Check out "Escape Plan" and "Mafia" above.