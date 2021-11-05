Travis Scott Drops Two News Songs & A Video Ahead Of Astroworld Festival

Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of "Escape Plan" after it was first teased by Travis in an on June 24, 2021 and the extended version was heard the next day as it was featured in the set at Travis 'Cactus Jack for Dior Summer 2022 fashion show. The Grammy nominated star finally gave his followers what they wanted just ahead of Astroworld Festival by releasing the highly anticipated video to the track, which will be featured on his upcoming album Utopia.