Zion Canyon Approaching Peak Season For Stunning Fall Colors

If you're looking for something to get out and do this weekend, we've for the perfect fall plans.

Officials with Zion National Park said that the park is approaching peak season for fall colors, reported 2 KUTV. Many places in northern and central Utah have already reached the vibrant warm colors of fall, however Zion still changing.

Officials say that many of the trees located near the Virgin River have already turned bright yellow and orange. The officials described the trees as making the river look like the canyon's own "Yellow Brick Road."

So why are portions of Zion National Park still changing colors?

The range of elevations found all across the national park cause the leaves to change colors at different rates. The lower elevations of the park typically see color changes earlier in November.