Zion Canyon Approaching Peak Season For Stunning Fall Colors
By Ginny Reese
November 5, 2021
If you're looking for something to get out and do this weekend, we've for the perfect fall plans.
Officials with Zion National Park said that the park is approaching peak season for fall colors, reported 2 KUTV. Many places in northern and central Utah have already reached the vibrant warm colors of fall, however Zion still changing.
Officials say that many of the trees located near the Virgin River have already turned bright yellow and orange. The officials described the trees as making the river look like the canyon's own "Yellow Brick Road."
So why are portions of Zion National Park still changing colors?
The range of elevations found all across the national park cause the leaves to change colors at different rates. The lower elevations of the park typically see color changes earlier in November.
🍂 LEAF REPORT, 11/4/2021:— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) November 4, 2021
Fall foliage in Zion Canyon is just approaching the peak season! Many of the trees near the Virgin River are bright yellow and orange, making the river look like the desert’s precious water source is shrouded in gold.#FallColors pic.twitter.com/2VU8Tryq7I
Anyone planning to go on a hike among the fall colors, remember that you should prepare for cooler temperatures.
