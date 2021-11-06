Jay-Z Shares His Thoughts On Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview

After sitting down with Drink Champs earlier this week and dishing it all out this week, Kanye West has been getting flak from his peers. From saying that he regrets signing Big Sean to his thoughts on Kamala Harris, West did not hold back at all during his interview.

Within his conversation, West made comments about Jay-Z's acclaimed 2001 album, The Blueprint. West made allegations that Just Blaze, who had produced the album alongside himself and Blink, had been "a copycat."

"He get credit for The Blueprint, and I did the first half of The Blueprint and he just copied my half," West had said during his Drink Champs interview. "I mean look – look where I'm at today and look where he at today. So that should show you."

Jay-Z spoke up about West's comments during his own Twitter Spaces conversation to promote The Harder They Fall. Jay-Z confessed that he had seen West's interview and that his comments about Just Blaze had been "unfair."

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion and everyone sees things through their own lens and some of it could be true, some of it may not be true," Jay-Z said. "But that's the lens you see it through. So you just speak into your truth. The one thing I would say out of all the pieces I've seen is maybe the Just Blaze thing was a bit unfair because if you create an album and the assignment is soul samples, everyone comes in with soul. You're trying to make a cohesive piece of music. I don't think anyone was copying off anyone. Bink has this problem, and I think everyone created for the project. The baby was The Blueprint. And I think everyone should be prized for what we created. It's in the Library of Congress. It's something that we all should be proud of and everyone should be prized for their contribution."

Jay-Z's comments come shortly after the rapper joined Instagram for just one day. During the less-than-48-hours he had been on the platform, the only account he followed had been his wife, Beyoncé's. The rapper had also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last weekend on October 30.