Disturbing Video Shows Stretchered Astroworld Victim Dropped On Head

A disturbing video from the Astroworld festival tragedy last Friday (November 5) has surfaced showing a woman who was taken out of the chaos on a stretcher getting dropped on her head.

TMZ shared the video of the incident, which shows a security guard, a police officer and another emergency responder carrying the woman to an elevated ledge in an effort to bring her down onto the street where go-carts were transporting victims to an on-site medical tent.

A bystander then attempts to help carry the stretcher, but grabs the area by the woman's feet, rather than the other end of the stretcher near her head to keep the woman elevated.

The woman then drops violently and crashes head first onto a metal grate below.

The four men then picked her back up and placed her on a go-cart, which transported her to the medical tent.

CNN reports "at least eight" individuals died and "at least 25" people were transported to the hopsital for injuries after a crowd surge occurred during the festival in Houston, headlined and organized by hip-hop superstar and hometown favorite Travis Scott.

Among the 25 transported, 13 remained hospitalized as of Saturday (November 6) afternoon, including five who were under the age of 18, Houston Mayor Sylvester Truner confirmed during a press conference Saturday evening.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions," Turner said via CNN. "Over the next several days, several weeks, could be even longer, we'll take an in-depth look at everything that took place, why it took place, what steps we can do moving forward to mitigate an incident of this kind from taking place."

Scott, who was on-stage at the time of the incident, issued an apology on Saturday confirming he was working with Houston Police during their investigation into the situation.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott tweeted. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” Scott continued. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”