NFL Responds To Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Claims
By Jason Hall
November 7, 2021
The National Football League is denying Aaron Rodgers' claims that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID" during his public explanation for not getting vaccinated amid his recent positive test.
“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said in an official statement obtained by NBC News. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”
Rodgers -- who has been ruled out of Sunday's (November 7) game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive on Wednesday (November 3) -- made a sporadic appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday (November 5) -- which he is typically featured on in a weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment -- and claimed to be allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while also having concerns over reported adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Rodgers said he underwent alternate treatments, which is why he claimed to be "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated amid his return to the Packers earlier this year.
"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021
The reigning NFL MVP's comments were met with backlash, which included Wisconsin-based health care organization Preva Health ending its partnership with the quarterback, who served as its spokesperson supporting health and awareness initiatives since 2012.
"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods," Prevea Health said in a statement.
On Wednesday (November 3), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss Sunday's (November 7) game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs," Pelissero tweeted on Wednesday (November 3).
Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers "is unvaccinated" and "that's why he's out" for Sunday's game.
#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021
Rodgers was previously asked if he was vaccinated and responded, "yeah, I'm immunized," as shown in a video shared by NBC 26 reporter Chancellor Johnson on Wednesday (November 3).
Rodgers currently has 1,894 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions on 173 of 258 passing, while leading the Packers to a seven-game winning streak and a 7-1 record.
The former Super Bowl champion also managed to lead Green Bay to a 24-21 victory against the then-undefeated Arizona Cardinals last Thursday (October 28), despite being without his three top receiversDavante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.