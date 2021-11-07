NFL Responds To Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Claims

The National Football League is denying Aaron Rodgers' claims that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID" during his public explanation for not getting vaccinated amid his recent positive test.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said in an official statement obtained by NBC News. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

Rodgers -- who has been ruled out of Sunday's (November 7) game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive on Wednesday (November 3) -- made a sporadic appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday (November 5) -- which he is typically featured on in a weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment -- and claimed to be allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while also having concerns over reported adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Rodgers said he underwent alternate treatments, which is why he claimed to be "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated amid his return to the Packers earlier this year.

