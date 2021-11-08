Ex Oklahoma Jail Guards Sued For Playing 'Baby Shark' On Repeat

By Ginny Reese

November 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Three people in Oklahoma are now suing some former jail employees for forcing them to listen to "Baby Shark" on repeat, reported FOX 43.

The three former inmates filed a civil rights lawsuit on Monday, reported The Oklahoman. The lawsuit was filed in Oklahoma City federal court.

The three former jail inmates, Daniel Hedrick, Joseph "Joey" Mitchell, and John Basco, are suing the ex-guards for actual and punitive damages.

This comes two years after the jail guard forced them to listen to the children's song repeatedly at very high volumes in the Oklahoma County jail. The inmates were forced to stand the whole time they listened to the song with their hands cuffed behind them. They were secured to the wall.

The lawsuit states, "The volume of the song was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways."

According to The Oklahoman, the three are suing Oklahoma County commissioners, Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the jail trust, and two former jailers.

According to the former inmates' attorneys, this discipline tactic was a "torture event."

Former detention employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, along with their supervisor Christopher Raymond Hendershott were charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy as a result of the investigation. There is a jury trial set for February.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices