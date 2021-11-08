Ex Oklahoma Jail Guards Sued For Playing 'Baby Shark' On Repeat

Three people in Oklahoma are now suing some former jail employees for forcing them to listen to "Baby Shark" on repeat, reported FOX 43.

The three former inmates filed a civil rights lawsuit on Monday, reported The Oklahoman. The lawsuit was filed in Oklahoma City federal court.

The three former jail inmates, Daniel Hedrick, Joseph "Joey" Mitchell, and John Basco, are suing the ex-guards for actual and punitive damages.

This comes two years after the jail guard forced them to listen to the children's song repeatedly at very high volumes in the Oklahoma County jail. The inmates were forced to stand the whole time they listened to the song with their hands cuffed behind them. They were secured to the wall.

The lawsuit states, "The volume of the song was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways."

According to The Oklahoman, the three are suing Oklahoma County commissioners, Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the jail trust, and two former jailers.

According to the former inmates' attorneys, this discipline tactic was a "torture event."

Former detention employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, along with their supervisor Christopher Raymond Hendershott were charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy as a result of the investigation. There is a jury trial set for February.