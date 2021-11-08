Here's Where You Can Score $8 Pizzas For Cleveland Pizza Week

By Kelly Fisher

November 8, 2021

Pizza with very much cheese melting.
Photo: Getty Images

Cleveland Pizza Week has officially arrived!

The festivities for foodies kicked off Monday (November 8), starting off a week full of $8 pizza deals across Northeast Ohio. Clevelanders can snag a slice from dozens of participating restaurants through Sunday (November 14). It’s a week of “paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it. Each participating restaurant will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.”

Organizers encourage people to “map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Cleveland pizza lovers.” Find all the info you need to know here.

These are the restaurants participating in Cleveland Pizza Week:

  • The Club
  • 49 Street Tavern
  • Ballantine
  • Bar Cento
  • Beerhead Bar & Eatery
  • Biga
  • Boom’s
  • Citizen Pie
  • Danny Boys
  • Geraci’s Restaurant
  • Grumpy’s Café
  • Hail Mary’s
  • Inferno
  • Market Garden Brewery
  • Master PizzaMulberry’s
  • My Pizzetta
  • Ohio City Pizzeria
  • Old School Pizza and Wings by Parker’s
  • Pizza 216 Kitchen + Taphouse
  • Pizza Whirl
  • Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
  • Sainato’s at Rivergate
  • Salted Dough
  • Sauce the City Pizza Express
  • Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
  • Sauced Wood Fired Oven
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
  • Sloppy Bobs
  • Southern Tier Brewing Co.
  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar
  • Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. East Bank
  • Toli
  • Tony K’s Bar & Grille
  • Wild Eagle Saloon
  • The Wild Goose
  • Zeppe’s
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices