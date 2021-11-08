Here's Where You Can Score $8 Pizzas For Cleveland Pizza Week

Cleveland Pizza Week has officially arrived!

The festivities for foodies kicked off Monday (November 8), starting off a week full of $8 pizza deals across Northeast Ohio. Clevelanders can snag a slice from dozens of participating restaurants through Sunday (November 14). It’s a week of “paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it. Each participating restaurant will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.”

Organizers encourage people to “map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Cleveland pizza lovers.” Find all the info you need to know here.

These are the restaurants participating in Cleveland Pizza Week: