Pedro Feliciano, Former MLB Pitcher, Dead At 45: Report
By Jason Hall
November 8, 2021
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Pedro Feliciano has reportedly died at the age of 45.
ESPN's Eduardo Perez reports the former New York Mets reliever died in his sleep on Sunday (November 7) night.
“Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep," Perez tweeted. "He was 45 years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad.”
Feliciano was signed to several MLB organizations, but only appeared in games for the Mets during multiple stints with the franchise.
Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed 🇵🇷 #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad 😟— Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) November 8, 2021
The Rio Piedra, Puerto Rico native was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 31st round of the 1995 MLB amateur draft and pitched through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut wiht the Mets in September 2002, after being acquired by the franchise from the Cincinnati Reds.
Feliciano saw his most productive run during his third stint with the Mets from 2006-2010, which included leading the league in appearances during the 2008 (86), 2009 (88) and 2010 (92) seasons, which set an MLB record for most appearances over a three-year span and four-year span with his 78 appearances in 2007 also included.
Feliciano finished his MLB career with a 22-21 record, 3.33 ERA and 350 strikeouts.
He also went 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts during one season with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks of the Japanese Pacific League in 2005.