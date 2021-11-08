Pedro Feliciano, Former MLB Pitcher, Dead At 45: Report

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Pedro Feliciano has reportedly died at the age of 45.

ESPN's Eduardo Perez reports the former New York Mets reliever died in his sleep on Sunday (November 7) night.

“Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep," Perez tweeted. "He was 45 years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad.”

Feliciano was signed to several MLB organizations, but only appeared in games for the Mets during multiple stints with the franchise.