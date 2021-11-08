Phoenix Sky Harbor Experiencing Power Outage And Significant Flight Impacts

Many flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have been delayed this morning (Monday, November 8) due to an apparent power outage, reported ABC 15. The power outage was within Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 at the airport.

Terminal 3 operates flights for Frontier Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Power has since been restored to this part of the airport, according to a tweet from Phoenix Sky Harbor's official account.

Terminal 4 operates flights from American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Phoenix Sky Harbor's official Twitter account wrote on the social media platform on Monday morning:

"Alert: We’ve had a power bump and are working to get all systems back online. Good idea to check flight status before coming to the airport."