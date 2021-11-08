The Best Casserole In Oregon Can Be Found At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

November 8, 2021

Homemade Sweet Potato Casserole
Photo: Getty Images

The casserole is a wonderful dish if you're looking to use any leftover ingredients for something. It can be a deliciously savory meal or a yummy dessert. Even though you'll usually see casserole around the holidays, it can be enjoyed throughout the year.

This dish has also been around longer than you think. Historians say casserole dates back thousands of years, being found in various food cultures.

"Over time casseroles evolved, with the 1950s being an especially popular era for casseroles as lightweight cookware popped up on the market," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found the best casserole in each state, including Oregon!

According to writers, you can get some amazing casserole at...

Portland Kettle!

Here's what Eat This had to say about the restaurant and their casserole:

"Portland Kettle in Oregon offers a rotating casserole selection to its patrons, with a popular option being their rich tater tot casserole. 'Tater tot casserole was phenomenal and so was the beef stew,' one Yelp reviewer posted."

You can find Portland Kettle at 1344 SW 3rd Ave. in Portland. They're available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up tasty casserole.

