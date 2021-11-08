'The Land Of No Mercy': Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Share Teaser For '1883'

A teaser trailer for the new Yellowstone prequel starring country superstar duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill dropped Sunday (November 7), giving fans a sneak peek at the Dutton family in 1883.

The real-life couple will portray married couple James and Margaret Dutton as their family heads west through America in search of a new future, per People. "The story of the Duttons begins here," McGraw teased in an Instagram post Sunday night, sharing a clip of the upcoming TV show. Hill shared a similar post, writing, "We are in the land of no mercy now."

McGraw, who has previously called the role his "dream job," gave a first look at the series in September with a behind the scenes photo on the set, saying he was "hanging out in 1883."

Premiering December 19 on Paramount+, 1883 also stars Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett. Check out the teaser below.