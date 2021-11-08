'The Land Of No Mercy': Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Share Teaser For '1883'
By Sarah Tate
November 8, 2021
A teaser trailer for the new Yellowstone prequel starring country superstar duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill dropped Sunday (November 7), giving fans a sneak peek at the Dutton family in 1883.
The real-life couple will portray married couple James and Margaret Dutton as their family heads west through America in search of a new future, per People. "The story of the Duttons begins here," McGraw teased in an Instagram post Sunday night, sharing a clip of the upcoming TV show. Hill shared a similar post, writing, "We are in the land of no mercy now."
McGraw, who has previously called the role his "dream job," gave a first look at the series in September with a behind the scenes photo on the set, saying he was "hanging out in 1883."
Premiering December 19 on Paramount+, 1883 also stars Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett. Check out the teaser below.
McGraw has recently given fans a look into his longtime relationship with Hill. While the two have been happy in love for several years, the "This Kiss" singer actually turned down several of his proposals. But of course, she eventually agreed to his final proposal in an unexpected place.