This Georgia Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The Whole State

By Kelly Fisher

November 8, 2021

Traditional American breakfast with pancakes, fried eggs, bacon, sausage and ham served in a diner
Photo: Getty Images

Holiday travel is around the corner. That means that anyone mapping out a road trip to visit family and friends should plan where they’ll stop for a meal.

Though it’s easy to make quick stops at popular fast-food restaurants, every state offers unique, classic roadside diners that would be the perfect place to refuel. Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” highlighted the most charming ones in the U.S.: “From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state”

So, which one is the best in Georgia? The Marietta Diner, located in Marietta. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Just northwest of Atlanta is Marietta Diner, a neon palace viewers may have spotted on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Not only does it look fabulous inside and out, it’s open 24 hours. The menu is broad and varied, with timeless breakfast favourites, sandwiches, burgers and, reflecting the owner’s heritage, a variety of Greek meals. Sweet-toothed customers can’t resist the eye-catching cake display – the baklava cheesecake is particularly divine.”

Find the rest of the best roadside diners from Love Food here.

