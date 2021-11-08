This Georgia Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The Whole State

Holiday travel is around the corner. That means that anyone mapping out a road trip to visit family and friends should plan where they’ll stop for a meal.

Though it’s easy to make quick stops at popular fast-food restaurants, every state offers unique, classic roadside diners that would be the perfect place to refuel. Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” highlighted the most charming ones in the U.S.: “From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state”

So, which one is the best in Georgia? The Marietta Diner, located in Marietta. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

