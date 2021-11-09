'Cozy Under The Stars': Igloo Dining In Arizona Is Back For The Holidays

For the second year in a row, Arizonans can experience igloo dining under the stars, reported AZ Family. It's all thanks to Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock.

The resort is offering "igloo dining" which gives guests the perfect opportunity for a cozy evening under the stars.

The igloos are clear domes that are decked out with sparkly lights and contain a table and chairs. Each igloo has an air filter and heater to keep warm and healthy. Up to six guests can dine together in the igloos.

KC Kinsey, general manager at Hilton Sedona said:

"There’s something splendid about dining under Sedona’s star-filled sky, especially during the holiday season when our garden is transformed by festive décor, ambient lights, and holiday cheer. Our private igloo dining experience was so popular last season that we doubled the number of igloos this year to create an illuminated village for an even merrier and brighter holiday season. From Chef Brandon Park’s signature holiday menu to smoked winter cocktails and decadent desserts, guests are in for a real treat this year."

Igloo reservations can be made between. 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. There are love performances scheduled for Tuesdays through Saturdays. Click here to make a reservation and to learn more about the igloos.