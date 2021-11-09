Ed Sheeran Flexes Epic Rap Skills, Talks Dropping His Album Before Adele

Ed Sheeran has never been afraid to share his most authentic self -- so it comes as no surprise that he blessed fans with a few bars during his appearance on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club on Tuesday. Not only did the "Photograph" singer and four-time Breakfast Club guest show off his rap skills during the interview, he opened up about everything from Fatherhood and writing for Rihanna, to not feeling accepted by his genre of music.

During a conversation about the legendary Phil Collins, host Charlamagne joked that the "In The Air Tonight" singer couldn't recite Gang Starr's "Right Where You Stand" word for word like Sheeran. When asked if he still could rap the lyrics to the group's 2002 record, Ed responded:

"I think so. I don't even wanna fight with you man. I'll lay you right where you stand. You can catch a few shells. One go right through your polo, man. Usually I'm dolo and I gotta crazy team. Car kissed the ride on you, watch for the laserbeam. Shit, it's that Ol' G Flavor. Remind you of a quarter bodega and that oldie behavior. All point but I ain't tryna scuffle with chumps. My long joints got the culture power plus the double pump. Troublesome, to anyone who stands in the way. I'll stand and I'll spray, **** if ya man is in the way. Your girl want me cuz I do it better than you."