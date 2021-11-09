Here's The Best Sushi Restaurant In All Of Arizona

Sushi is one of those foods that definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It's healthy, fun to eat, and super delicious.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sushi restaurants. To compile the list, the website "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best sushi restaurant in all of Arizona comes from Hana Japanese Eatery in Phoenix. The restaurant's website says that they "bring in the freshest, safest fish from all over the globe every day."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"A staple of the Phoenix dining scene since opening a decade ago, this cozy, family-owned spot serves up traditional favorites. But locals say it's best to try the Hana Pride, made with yellowtail, tuna, salmon, crab, albacore, and whitefish."

