Jimmie Allen Performs Janet Jackson Hits Before Saying Goodbye On 'DWTS'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 9, 2021
Jimmie Allen's days on Dancing With The Stars came to an end on Monday night after the country singer and his partner Emma Slater were sent home in a double elimination. The "Freedom Of The Highway" star performed two dances during Janet Jackson Night along with Slater, while rocking their glitzy, gold fits.
The duo kicked it off with the Cha-Cha to Jackson’s "Escapade," however, the judges gave the performance a total of 32 out of 40 possible points, claiming that it wasn't Allen's best. The pair followed it up with a Salsa dance-off against Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee to Janet Jackson's "Made for Now (Latin Version)." However, it wasn't for Allen to continue on. He and fellow contestant Olivia Jade were both sent home after the double elimination.
Allen's final dance comes just weeks after he wowed the crowd with a heartwarming performance dedicated to his wife, Alexis, who welcomed a baby girl with the singer last month. The Country star took to Instagram to share the precious moment with fans, writing:
"Zara James Allen The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."
Jimmie Allen's television time isn't ending with his exit from Dancing With The Stars. Purchase tickets to here to see him perform on the Jimmie Allen Tour, and catch him hitting the stage to perform his hit records during the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10 on ABC.
Following his departure from the show, the star took to Twitter to share his experience with fans.