Lady Gaga Reveals Which Of Her Iconic Dresses Was Bulletproof
By Megan Stinson
November 9, 2021
Lady Gaga had performed at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January, and the singer stated that her dress had been bulletproof for the event. The gown had been designed by Schiaparelli, and featured navy and red fabric along with a large golden dove broach.
"This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn," Gaga said of the dress in an interview with British Vogue. "I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress."
The design appeared quite sleek for something that was bulletproof, and the garment had been designed by Schiaparelli's artistic director, Daniel Roseberry. While the dress itself was stunning, Gaga's golden dove broach had been the look's centerpiece.
"When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece," Gaga said.
As Gaga sat down with British Vogue, she detailed 18 other iconic looks that she's had throughout the years. From her fire bra (which she wanted to shoot fire from her breasts, but they settled on sparks so that it would be safer), her meat dress, and the "Telephone" music video, which "we wanted there to be a balance between fashion and camp."
As Gaga described her different fashion choices, she revealed that part of the inspiration for her meat dress came from her former makeup artist and friend, Val Garland, talking about the time she had gone to a party wearing sausages. Gaga had joked, "that's a great way to make sure everybody leaves you alone." A corset had actually been worn underneath the meat dress, but the meat had been sewn to the corset.
While she's been busy looking back at her past fashion choices, Gaga is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, House of Gucci. The title is scheduled to be released on November 26, and will see Gaga portraying Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci.
In promotion for the upcoming film, Gaga also sat down with British Vogue for an interview that went more into her role as Reggiani, and saw the pop superstar posing in the nude.