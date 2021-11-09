Lady Gaga Reveals Which Of Her Iconic Dresses Was Bulletproof

Lady Gaga had performed at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January, and the singer stated that her dress had been bulletproof for the event. The gown had been designed by Schiaparelli, and featured navy and red fabric along with a large golden dove broach.

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn," Gaga said of the dress in an interview with British Vogue. "I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress."

The design appeared quite sleek for something that was bulletproof, and the garment had been designed by Schiaparelli's artistic director, Daniel Roseberry. While the dress itself was stunning, Gaga's golden dove broach had been the look's centerpiece.

"When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece," Gaga said.