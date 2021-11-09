No Surprise...These Fans Top List Of NFL Fans Most Likely To Start A Fight

A recent study ranked the NFL fanbases most likely to start a fight and, to no one's surprise, Philadelphia Eagles fans topped the list.

USBets.com reports Eagles fans are the most likely to both start and win a fight among all 32 NFL fanbases.

The website said it surveyed the league's fans nationwide while compiling data on weekly incidents in the stands.

Philadelphia sports fans have earned a hostile reputation for decades, which includes a notorious incident in which Eagles fans booed and threw snowballs at Santa Claus during a game against the Minnesota Vikings in December 1968.

Unsurpisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders' fan base -- which also has a notorious reputation leagewide -- ranked second on both lists.

The study also included the fanbases most likely to stop a fight (Seattle Seahawks) and lose a fight (Indianapolis Colts).

The full results from the study are listed below per USBets.com:

Fans who would start a fight

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Cleveland Browns

Fans most likely to win a fight

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Cleveand Browns

Fans who would stop a fight

Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Washington Football Team Miami Dolphins

Fans most likely to lose a fight