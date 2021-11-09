Ben Roethlisberger Ties Tom Brady During Steelers' 'MNF' Win

By Jason Hall

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tied one of Tom Brady's personal career statistics during the Steelers' 29-27 win against the Chicago Bears on Monday (November 8) night.

The 18-year veteran led Pittsburgh on a seven-play, 52-yard final drive capped off by Chris Boswell's game-winning 40-yard field goal, which earned Roethlisberger's 50th career game-winning drive, tying Brady for third all-time behind only Peyton Manning (54) and Drew Brees (53), according to Pro Football Reference.

Roethlisberger completed all four passing attempts on the Steelers' final drive, including a 22-yard throw to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 13-yard connection with rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth to put Boswell into field goal range.

"On the sideline, I felt like they gave me too much time," Roethlisberger said after the game via CBS Sports. "I felt that we can go down [and score]. We've got, in my opinion, one of the best kickers in the league. Wasn't thinking about a touchdown, was just thinking about getting us down in field goal range. It felt like everyone contributed on that drive." 

Roethlisberger finished Monday's game with 205 yards on 21 of 30 passing (70.0%), while tying his season-best total for touchdown passes (2).

The Steelers will host the Detroit Lions in Week 10 on Sunday (November 14).

