PHOTO: Bucs Fan Shows Off Gifts For Returning $500,000 Tom Brady Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy has received his "compensation" for returning the football thrown by Tom Brady during the legendary quarterback's 600th career touchdown pass.

Kennedy showed off three signed jerseys -- two of Brady's No. 12 and one of wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught and handed off the touchdown ball to him -- while speaking with FOX 13 News in Tampa this week.

During an appearance alongside former NFL rivals Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed he and the Bucs planned to send Kennedy memorabilia and free season tickets, as well as personally giving the fan a Bitcoin -- which is currently valued at $62,802.60 -- after it was reported that Kennedy was initially given far less compensation for the football, which was reportedly "worth $500,000 at minimum," according to Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions via ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski and his friend, former WWE superstar Dean 'Mojo Rawley' Muhtadi, also donated $30,000 in cryptocurrency to Kennedy, according to TMZ.

"Had I kept it, I would've held onto the ball, that ball wasn't going to leave my house. So I never would've had $500,000 like everyone says," Kennedy told FOX 13 News. "I would've had a cool piece of memorabilia in my office – which I have now; I have a lot of it now."