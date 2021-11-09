Stolen Street Sweeper In Indiana Leads Police On Unusual Police Chase

By Ginny Reese

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A stolen street sweeper in Richmond, Indiana led police on an unusual chase, reported WHIO. According to Richmond police, officers were called to respond to reports of someone driving heavy machinery recklessly.

According to reports, the driver was seen swerving at people as if they were trying to hit them as well as driving through residential yards. The truck reportedly hit other vehicles as well.

Officers found the stolen truck that was taken from a construction company.

The driver of the sweeper was identified as 54-year-old Sammy H. Allen of Richmond. Allen took police on a slow chase with speeds of only around 10 to 15 mph.

Police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, but because of the slow speeds, they were mostly unsuccessful. That's when Allen even reportedly swerved at a police officer, causing the officer to seek cover.

Allen eventually drove the street sweeper into the river near Veterans Memorial Park, ending the chase. The man was apprehended by police and transported to Reid Health for injuries to his arm and face that happened during the apprehension.

According to the police department, they will request multiple charges including vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

