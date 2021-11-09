This Family-Friendly Georgia Restaurant Is A Treasure

Georgia is packed with great restaurants, and one of them stands out among the rest when it comes to family-friendly options.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” highlighted the best independent, family-friendly restaurant in every state, the report notes:

“Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn’t easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don’t want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area. We’ve scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone really can enjoy their dinner.”

So, which one stands out the most in Georgia? Love Food named The Pirate’s House the best one, located in Savannah. Here’s why it stands out:

“The Pirates’ House is rather touristy, yes, but that’s because it’s an institution. In fact, customers reckon it’s an absolute must for visitors, especially those with young kids. Set just back from the Savannah River in Trustees Garden, the restaurant’s history dates back to 1753 and it encompasses the Herb House, believed to be the city’s oldest. Pirate-themed decor and a delicious, Southern-focused menu make it a winner for everyone.”

