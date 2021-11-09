This Ohio Diner Is Your Best Family-Friendly Option

By Kelly Fisher

November 9, 2021

Family Eating Meal At Outdoor Restaurant Together
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio is packed with great restaurants, and one of them stands out among the rest when it comes to family-friendly options.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” highlighted the best independent, family-friendly restaurant in every state, the report notes:

“Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn’t easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don’t want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area. We’ve scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone really can enjoy their dinner.”

So, which one stands out the most in Ohio? Love Food named the Buckeye Express Diner as the best one (also dubbing the Belleville restaurant the most charming roadside diner in the state). Here’s why it stands out:

“For novelty value, you can’t beat the Buckeye Express. The cute diner is housed in a fire-engine-red vintage steam engine carriage, and that alone makes meals here a joy for children. The car was towed here from Virginia in 2008 and family favourites served in the narrow interior – whose walls are plastered with Ohio State Buckeyes football memorabilia – include great burgers and fries. There's an outdoor space with a kids’ play area too.”

Find the rest of the best family-friendly restaurants here.

