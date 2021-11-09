Thomas Rhett Revives Late-2000s Fashion With His Newest Instagram Post

While he's digging through old photos, Rhett recently released his new single, "Slow Down Summer." The track found Rhett wanting to hold onto heartfelt moments as the summer days passed, and arrived as the first track from his upcoming album, Where We Started. Along with the release of the new single, Rhett revealed that he has two albums slated to be released in 2022, including Where We Started sometime early next year, and Country Again Side B for next fall.

Rhett is also expanding his family, with his wife Lauren Akins due to have their fourth baby any day. The couple celebrated their oldest daughter Willa Gray's sixth birthday over Halloween weekend, and Rhett revealed that he and Akins are planning to have another child after the birth of their next daughter. Rhett stated that he and Akins have always wanted a big family, and feel as though five is the right number of kids for them. "We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there," Rhett said in an earlier interview with People magazine.