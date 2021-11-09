Thomas Rhett Revives Late-2000s Fashion With His Newest Instagram Post
By Megan Stinson
November 9, 2021
Thomas Rhett posted a throwback photo from when he was 15 years old, and the image embodies the height of late-2000s fashion. With his rope bracelet, baby pink polo, and pastel plaid shorts, Rhett appears to have just haunted out of Abercrombie and Holister. The only thing he's missing is a puka shell necklace to round out the look, but perhaps it had broken before the photo had been snapped.
While now Rhett's image can be associated with slightly longer hair and a full beard, his smiling and babyfaced in his most recent post. His face encapsulates his mid-2000s coolness as he relaxes on a lounge chair, his nonchalance pulling together his image from the era.
While he's digging through old photos, Rhett recently released his new single, "Slow Down Summer." The track found Rhett wanting to hold onto heartfelt moments as the summer days passed, and arrived as the first track from his upcoming album, Where We Started. Along with the release of the new single, Rhett revealed that he has two albums slated to be released in 2022, including Where We Started sometime early next year, and Country Again Side B for next fall.
Rhett is also expanding his family, with his wife Lauren Akins due to have their fourth baby any day. The couple celebrated their oldest daughter Willa Gray's sixth birthday over Halloween weekend, and Rhett revealed that he and Akins are planning to have another child after the birth of their next daughter. Rhett stated that he and Akins have always wanted a big family, and feel as though five is the right number of kids for them. "We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there," Rhett said in an earlier interview with People magazine.