Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Celebrate Willa Gray With Sweet Tributes

Rhett has been busy with Willa Gray in the studio as his oldest has begun taking after her father in wanting to become a musician. The pair wrote Willa Gray's first song, aptly titled "Willa Gray's First Song," the track finds the little one singing "You don't have to do nothing for yourself" and promising her friends they can sleep over and stay the night.

Willa Gray's parents recently celebrated nine years of marriage, the two taking to Instagram once again to share tributes to their relationship. Rhett also sat down to join Lauren Akins in an episode of her weekly podcast, Live in Love With Lauren Akins, where the couple talked about all their years of marriage, and how they balance their family with Rhett's busy career as a country singer.

With Akins due any moment, the couple have also been sharing their debates over what they want to name their fourth daughter. Georgia appears to be a top-contender, however, fans will have to wait for the official birth announcement to know for sure what their newest addition's name will be. An earlier update on Akins' pregnancy saw Rhett revealing that the family is anxious to meet their new daughter, and that they're ready for her to be born.

While Rhett and Akins have been busy expanding their family and celebrating Willa Gray, Rhett's father had also been inducted into the Nashville songwriters Hall of Fame. The artistic talent within the family clearly runs through three generations, with Willa Gray having some big footsteps to fill. However, with her first song already under her belt, Willa Gray is sure to succeed.