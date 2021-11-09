WATCH: Steelers' 'Renegade' Hype Up Works Unbelievably Well
By Jason Hall
November 9, 2021
A favorite tradition among Pittsburgh Steelers fans played out in unbelievable fashion during the Steelers' 29-27 Monday Night Football win against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field in Week 9.
The Steelers have played the Styx classic 'Renegade' in the second half of home games since their playoff victory against the Cleveland Browns on January 5, 2002, which has served as a way to pump up the fanbase and provide a homefield advantage.
On Monday (November 8), the song played into Chris Boswell's kickoff to the Bears, which resulted in James Pierre forcing Jakeem Grant Sr. to fumble, which was recovered by Boswell amid a sea of 'Terrible Towels' waving along with the classic rock song in the background.
Renegade comes through for the Steelers! pic.twitter.com/iVoHnhIsYu— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 9, 2021
Renegade strikes again! Boswell kicks a 54yd FG, then recovers the fumble on the kickoff!!!! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/PGEWB7JS0i— Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) November 9, 2021
Boswell proved to be the hero of the Steelers' Monday Night Football victory, going 3 for 3 on field goal attempts, including one just prior to the kickoff fumble recovery and two late in the fourth quarter, the latter of which -- a 40-yarder -- which proved to be the game-winner with 0:26 remaining.
'Renegade' has become a staple at Steelers home games since it was initially played during the third quarter of the 2002 playoff win against the rival Browns.
The Steelers trailed 24-7 during a commercial break and a crew member at Heinz Field decided to play the Styx classic hit, which led to ensuing rally and 36-33 victory.