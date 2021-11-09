WATCH: Steelers' 'Renegade' Hype Up Works Unbelievably Well

A favorite tradition among Pittsburgh Steelers fans played out in unbelievable fashion during the Steelers' 29-27 Monday Night Football win against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field in Week 9.

The Steelers have played the Styx classic 'Renegade' in the second half of home games since their playoff victory against the Cleveland Browns on January 5, 2002, which has served as a way to pump up the fanbase and provide a homefield advantage.

On Monday (November 8), the song played into Chris Boswell's kickoff to the Bears, which resulted in James Pierre forcing Jakeem Grant Sr. to fumble, which was recovered by Boswell amid a sea of 'Terrible Towels' waving along with the classic rock song in the background.