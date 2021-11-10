Demi Lovato Says They Wouldn't Mind A Relationship With An Extraterrestrial

Demi Lovato says they're over dating humans, and would be down to date an extraterrestrial. The comment came as the pop star, who goes by the pronouns they/them, joined Becky G for her new Facebook Watch series, Face to Face with Becky G.

The comment came as Becky G asked Lovato, "If there was an ET that hit every box of criteria that would be like the most ideal partner, would you date an ET?"

Lovato responded positively, saying, "Yes, absolutely. I am so tired of humans! I am so tired of humans and thier human bulls***. I am so over it! Bring me an alien! Bring me an ET!" Lovato then joked that the experience has "gotta be outta this world."