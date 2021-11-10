Demi Lovato Says They Wouldn't Mind A Relationship With An Extraterrestrial
By Megan Stinson
Demi Lovato says they're over dating humans, and would be down to date an extraterrestrial. The comment came as the pop star, who goes by the pronouns they/them, joined Becky G for her new Facebook Watch series, Face to Face with Becky G.
The comment came as Becky G asked Lovato, "If there was an ET that hit every box of criteria that would be like the most ideal partner, would you date an ET?"
Lovato responded positively, saying, "Yes, absolutely. I am so tired of humans! I am so tired of humans and thier human bulls***. I am so over it! Bring me an alien! Bring me an ET!" Lovato then joked that the experience has "gotta be outta this world."
Becky G & Demi Lovato: The Power of Living Your Truth
Becky G is joined by her iconic close friend, singer & actor DEMI LOVATO, for some fun surprises and a powerful conversation about what it means to be non-binary, the process of self discovery & the journey to living your most authentic life. Becky and Demi both open up about the dramatic life events, including both growing up in the entertainment industry, that made them who they are today.Posted by Becky G on Monday, November 8, 2021
Lovato made headlines back in October when they said that calling extraterrestrial life "aliens" was derotagory. The pop star sat down for an interview with PEDESTRIAN.tv and said, "I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now. But, I think we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."
The pop star has been a believer in aliens for years, and recently released their own show that finds them searching for extraterrestrial life, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, available on Peacock. Fans began asking if Lovato would release a song called "ET" or "Aliens," and the singer doubled-down that they would not call a song "Aliens" in order to avoid the term, and feels as though Katy Perry "already did it" with her own 2011 hit, "E.T."