Do You Know The Real Reason Arizona Doesn't Observe Daylight Saving Time?

It's a tale as old as time. Every fall, Americans set their clocks back one hour and then set it forward again in the spring to observe Daylight Saving Time.

There are two states that do not observe it: Arizona and Hawaii. But do you know why?

Only In Your State says that the answer lies in the weather. Originally, Daylight Saving Time was enacted to conserve energy. When you set the clocks forward in the summer, that gives an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings. That allows for homes to use less electricity since the daylight will light the home instead.

If Arizona were to observe this, then the state wouldn't see sunset until somewhere around 9 p.m. in the summer. This would have negative impacts on nighttime events and would push back children's bed times.

In addition, this allows everyone in the state to be on the same schedule since the Navajo Nation doesn't set its clocks forward or back.

An opinion piece published by CNN actually shows that other Americans wish their states would refrain from observing Daylight Saving Time as well. The article claims that the time change is actually bad for your health and is no longer needed in modern times. So, maybe Arizona is on to something.