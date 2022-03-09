This Rustic Arizona Restaurant Is One Of The Most Delicious In The State

Cucina Rustica is an Arizona restaurant with "an Old World ambiance that charms all who experience it," according to Only In Your State.

The restaurant is decked out with wall sconces and palatial stone fountains, and it gives the authentic feel of an "immersive journey to Rome or Tuscany." Just walking into the eatery will feel like you're being transported onto the cobblestone of Italy.

Aside from the rustic feel and "Old World" ambiance, the restaurant also serves up some of the most delicious food in the state.

The menu is filled with classic Italian dishes, such as a variety of pasta entrees with various mouthwatering sauces. If you aren't in the pasta mood, you can order up steak, chicken, lamb, and salmon dishes. Don't forget to end with one of the eatery's delicious desserts.

Click here to check out the full dinner menu.

You can enjoy your food in one of the many indoor dining rooms or on the stunning outdoor patio. The courtyard patio "makes it easy to believe you're overlooking the vast Tuscany countryside," according to Only In Your State.

Click here to learn more about Cucina Rustica.