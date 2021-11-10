Ed Sheeran Shares How Elton John Convinced Him To Write A Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran initially had zero interest in writing a Christmas song, the singer revealed in Tuesday night's (November 9) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, after a lot of convincing from Elton John, Sheeran came around to writing a song on the condition that they would go all out.

"I've always been against – it's not that I don't like Christmas, I love Christmas," Sheeran said. "But in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it. If you're going to do it, you got to be able to do it. I have a Northern Irish friend that says 'If you're gonna get done for stealing a horse you might as well **** it, you know.' So I said to Elton, I was like, 'I don't really want to do a Christmas song unless we're going in. Unless it's like, sleighbells, ding-dong, it needs to be a proper Christmas song. So I wrote a chorus, and then I went to go and stay with him. And we wrote three, and one of them was this one called 'Mery Christmas.'

Sheeran also said that he thought of changing the song's title from "Merry Christmas," as he was sure there would be a plethora of tracks with that same title. However, when he went to search through streaming services and YouTube, he could not find one single song with the name.