Enjoy The Best Happy Hour Specials At These Seattle Spots
By Zuri Anderson
November 12, 2021
Everyone can get down for a happy hour. People crowd bars, restaurants, and other joints just to get discounted prices on drinks and food. It's especially nice when you just got off work or looking to save some money while you're out and about.
Happy hours are so popular, it's hard to find an establishment that doesn't have one! With so many businesses touting them, where can you find the best deals in Seattle?
We went to Yelp to find the best spots with awesome happy hour specials. Not only did we look for the highest-rated joints, but we made sure these spots had the green checkmark that says "Good For Happy Hour." Without further ado, here were the Top 10 places with great happy hours in the Emerald City:
- Kin Len Thai Night Bites (3517 Fremont Ave N)
- Radiator Whiskey (94 Pike St Ste 30)
- Nue (1519 14th Ave)
- Castilla Restaurant and Tapas Bar (504 Bellevue Square Bellevue)
- S/T Hooligans (4354 Leary Way NW)
- Tapas Lab (7012 Woodlawn Ave NE Unit 3B)
- Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar (410 Occidental Ave S)
- Some Random Bar (2604 1st Ave)
- Star Fusion & Bar (538 Broadway E)
- List (2226 1st Ave)
