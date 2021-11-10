Here's The Best Sushi Restaurant In All Of Oklahoma

Sushi is one of those foods that definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It's healthy, fun to eat, and super delicious.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sushi restaurants. To compile the list, the website "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best sushi restaurant in all of Oklahoma comes from Tokyo Japanese Restaurant in Oklahoma City. The restaurant's website says that the "offer traditional Japanese cuisine and a full assortment of sushi in a warm and friendly atmosphere."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Open since 1987, this unassuming spot serves some of the best eats in Oklahoma. One local even shared that this spot reminded them of their time in Tokyo. Offering market-priced nigiri and specialty rolls like the Fire Mt. Fuji, this restaurant is a pleasant surprise."

