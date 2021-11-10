Here's The Best Sushi Restaurant In All Of Texas

Sushi is one of those foods that definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It's healthy, fun to eat, and super delicious.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sushi restaurants. To compile the list, the website "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best sushi restaurant in all of Texas comes from Teppo Yakitori and Sushi Bar in Dallas. The restaurant is currently only taking reservations. Click here to book a reservation.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"This cozy eatery serves authentic Japanese cuisine, like specialty sushi rolls including the namesake Teppo roll. It's made with crab, shrimp, and jalapeño. You don't want to miss out on the spicy crawfish Louisiana roll, either! This spot is also loved by locals for the yakitori—which are spiced meats grilled on skewers."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best sushi restaurant.