Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Deliver Smoldering Performance At CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher

November 11, 2021

55th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood delivered a smoldering performance during the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10).

The award-winning country giants performed the powerful heartbreak duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which released earlier this year. “We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song [If I Didn’t Love You] came in and we knew we had to record it,” Aldean previously explained in a statement. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album."

Aldean is days away from releasing the first part of his massive new album Macon, a project that will include a total of 30 tracks. The massive project, including his duet with Underwood, “runs the gamut from straight-up stadium rockers to bluesy barstool ballads, peppered with modern embellishments and all the chest thumping small-town pride his fans have come to crave,” according to a press release introducing the upcoming collection. Macon is slated to release on November 12, and Georgia will follow on April 22, 2022.

Aldean and Underwood also teamed up for a music video that left the “Blame It On You” singer out of his comfort zone. I'm usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song,” told iHeartCountry of the track. “When you get it right, it’s really cool.” See the music video here:

