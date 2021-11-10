Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Deliver Smoldering Performance At CMA Awards

Aldean is days away from releasing the first part of his massive new album Macon, a project that will include a total of 30 tracks. The massive project, including his duet with Underwood, “runs the gamut from straight-up stadium rockers to bluesy barstool ballads, peppered with modern embellishments and all the chest thumping small-town pride his fans have come to crave,” according to a press release introducing the upcoming collection. Macon is slated to release on November 12, and Georgia will follow on April 22, 2022.

Aldean and Underwood also teamed up for a music video that left the “Blame It On You” singer out of his comfort zone. I'm usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song,” told iHeartCountry of the track. “When you get it right, it’s really cool.” See the music video here: