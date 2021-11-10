Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Deliver Smoldering Performance At CMA Awards
By Kelly Fisher
November 11, 2021
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood delivered a smoldering performance during the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10).
The award-winning country giants performed the powerful heartbreak duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which released earlier this year. “We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song [If I Didn’t Love You] came in and we knew we had to record it,” Aldean previously explained in a statement. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album."
We were carried away with that performance! 😉 @jason_aldean & @carrieunderwood reminded us why we love them so much! ❤️🔥#CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/PdZCcAP0l1— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
But I *DO* love @Jason_Aldean and @carrieunderwood 🤩 #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/Z1FkD5Jq6E— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
Aldean is days away from releasing the first part of his massive new album Macon, a project that will include a total of 30 tracks. The massive project, including his duet with Underwood, “runs the gamut from straight-up stadium rockers to bluesy barstool ballads, peppered with modern embellishments and all the chest thumping small-town pride his fans have come to crave,” according to a press release introducing the upcoming collection. Macon is slated to release on November 12, and Georgia will follow on April 22, 2022.
Aldean and Underwood also teamed up for a music video that left the “Blame It On You” singer out of his comfort zone. I'm usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song,” told iHeartCountry of the track. “When you get it right, it’s really cool.” See the music video here: