Jessica Simpson Teases Possible New Music In Cryptic Post

New music from Jessica Simpson could be on the way according to a cryptic new post on Instagram.

Taking to the platform on Tuesday (November 9), the singer and author posted a photo of herself looking down and holding a microphone. The simple caption, "11.11," is leading fans to believe that she will release new music on November 11.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Simpson last released music back in February 2020 when she included six songs for the audiobook version of her memoir Open Book. Before that, she hadn't put out new music since 2010's Happy Christmas.

"I can't wait for ... this!" one fan commented on her post, while another pointed out the significance of the date, "11 years ago was her [last] album, 11/11 suits you."