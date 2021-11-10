Jimmie Allen Spills The Tea On His 'Dancing With The Stars' Experience
By Emily Lee
November 10, 2021
It's the end of the road for Jimmie Allen on Dancing With The Stars. The country music star was voted off the dance competition on Monday (November 8) in a double-elimination alongside fellow competitor Olivia Jade Giannulli.
"I'm done dancing," Allen said after his elimination. "I love being in the ballroom, but I'm just glad I don't have to dance anymore! I'm done! But I'm taking so much stuff I've learned from [Emma Slater], some of the little moves, and throwing them in the shelf, but my main thing [is] I just want everybody who's still on the show to have fun."
Allen hopped on Instagram the following day to thank his fans for supporting him on his DWTS journey. He called the experience "super dope," despite being sent home.
"I learned so much. I have such respect now for the dancer community, the art of dancing, and the passion that each one of these professionals put in week in and week out," he added. "You can see the passion each one puts in each week with the choreography. I'm just honored that I got a chance to meet all the pro dancers on there."
Allen said his only goal on the show was to make it to Disney week. The father of three has previously shared how much his kids enjoy Disney movies and princesses. The 'Best Shot' singer was "shocked" each time he advanced in the competition.
As the competition continues on without him, Allen will be watching to see which of his castmates takes home the top prize. He even teased the possibility of returning to the show as a musical guest.