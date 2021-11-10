Jimmie Allen Spills The Tea On His 'Dancing With The Stars' Experience

It's the end of the road for Jimmie Allen on Dancing With The Stars. The country music star was voted off the dance competition on Monday (November 8) in a double-elimination alongside fellow competitor Olivia Jade Giannulli.

"I'm done dancing," Allen said after his elimination. "I love being in the ballroom, but I'm just glad I don't have to dance anymore! I'm done! But I'm taking so much stuff I've learned from [Emma Slater], some of the little moves, and throwing them in the shelf, but my main thing [is] I just want everybody who's still on the show to have fun."

Allen hopped on Instagram the following day to thank his fans for supporting him on his DWTS journey. He called the experience "super dope," despite being sent home.