Jimmie Allen Spills The Tea On His 'Dancing With The Stars' Experience

By Emily Lee

November 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's the end of the road for Jimmie Allen on Dancing With The Stars. The country music star was voted off the dance competition on Monday (November 8) in a double-elimination alongside fellow competitor Olivia Jade Giannulli.

"I'm done dancing," Allen said after his elimination. "I love being in the ballroom, but I'm just glad I don't have to dance anymore! I'm done! But I'm taking so much stuff I've learned from [Emma Slater], some of the little moves, and throwing them in the shelf, but my main thing [is] I just want everybody who's still on the show to have fun."

Allen hopped on Instagram the following day to thank his fans for supporting him on his DWTS journey. He called the experience "super dope," despite being sent home.

"I learned so much. I have such respect now for the dancer community, the art of dancing, and the passion that each one of these professionals put in week in and week out," he added. "You can see the passion each one puts in each week with the choreography. I'm just honored that I got a chance to meet all the pro dancers on there."

Allen said his only goal on the show was to make it to Disney week. The father of three has previously shared how much his kids enjoy Disney movies and princesses. The 'Best Shot' singer was "shocked" each time he advanced in the competition.

As the competition continues on without him, Allen will be watching to see which of his castmates takes home the top prize. He even teased the possibility of returning to the show as a musical guest.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices