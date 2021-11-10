Kim Kardashian Is Already 'Falling For' Pete Davidson

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's blossoming romance may be getting more serious. According to an Us Weekly insider, Kim is already "falling" for the Saturday Night Live comedian.

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens," the insider continued, adding that Kim's friends are "happy" to see her so happy.

The KKW Beauty founder's friends and family are also "eager for Kim to have fun and be free” amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Following Kim's first public outing with the King of Staten Island actor, Kayne publicly stated he didn't want his marriage to end and revealed he still considers Kim his wife.

Though Kim and Kanye's divorce has not been finalized, the source says she's "always smiling and excited” these days because of Pete. He “makes her laugh,” the source added.

The unlikely pair were first spotted hanging out together at Knott's Berry Farm in California a few weeks ago. In some of the photos, which see them enjoying a few rides together, they can be seen holding hands. Since then, Kardashian has traveled to New York City and even visited Davidson's native Staten Island during her trip.

“Kim and Pete like each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim.”

"Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun," the source continued. "Both are recently single and have bonded over that.”