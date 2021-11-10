Luke Combs Performs New Song For The First Time At The 2021 CMAs
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 11, 2021
Luke Combs took the stage the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, performing his hit single "Doin' This" for the first time ever. Host Luke Bryan introduced the three-time CMA Award nominee, joking about their shared named:
"How come lately when I'm googling myself, I type Luke and the name that comes up first is not mine. And I'm pretty sure that alphabetically Bryan comes before Combs. I use to own the Luke real estate."
We've got chills during @lukecombs' performance at the #CMAAwards! 🤩🙌 pic.twitter.com/znHkbgbE5o— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
Just ahead of his big performance, Combs teased his new song on Twitter, sharing with his followers:
“Still trying to decide what I want to sing on the CMA Awards this Wednesday. Would y’all be cool with a brand new, unreleased song? And I’ll have it available to stream/purchase everywhere after my performance."
Still trying to decide what I want to sing on the CMA Awards this Wednesday. Would y’all be cool with a brand new, unreleased song? And I’ll have it available to stream/purchase everywhere after my performance.— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 8, 2021
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown also took the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night. This year's nominees include Miranda Lambert, who remains the most nominated woman in CMA history with 58 career nominations (including three from this year), as well as Eric Church who received five nods. As for the Entertainer of The Year Award, Stapleton and Church are joined by Lambert, Combs and Carrie Underwood in the star-studded category. Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd and Drew Parker have also been nominated this year for the very first time.
Want more CMA goodness? Check out the full list of winners and nominees from the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards here.