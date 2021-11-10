2021 CMA Awards: The Complete List Of Winners
By Kelly Fisher
November 10, 2021
The Country Music Association celebrated some of the industry's biggest stars on country's biggest night.
Luke Bryan is hosted the 55th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (November 10). The show was stacked with a star-studded lineup, including performances by Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert and many more. Tons of other celebs presented awards, including Florida Georgia Line, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Trisha Yearwood, to name a few.
Two winners were revealed earlier in the day, live on ABC’s Good Morning America. First-time CMA Awards winner Kelsea Ballerini and nine-time CMA Awards winner Kenny Chesney won in two categories for their duet, “half of my hometown,” according to a CMA press release. The song won in the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories. Ballerini took to Instagram with an emotional video to share her excitement over the awards, gushing: “I'm so happy! I love this song. I'm so proud of this song. And I love everyone that's a part of it. And I can't wait to go to the show tonight and celebrate. It's my first one! Thank You guys.”
See the rest of the 2021 CMA Awards winners here:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs - WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce - WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen - WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Album of the Year
Carly Pearce, 29
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Album
Eric Church, Heart
Brothers Osborne, Skeletons
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over - WINNER
Single of the Year
Chris Young with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
Eric Church, “Hell of a View”
Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” - WINNER
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Song of the Year
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Eric Church, “Hell of a View”
Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” - WINNER
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Musical Event of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “half of my hometown” - WINNER
Jordan Davis with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You
Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Chris Young with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
Music Video of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “half of my hometown” - WINNER
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”
Chris Young with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley, “Gone”
Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle - WINNER
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Aaron Sterling, drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar