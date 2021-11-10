2021 CMA Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

The Country Music Association celebrated some of the industry's biggest stars on country's biggest night.

Luke Bryan is hosted the 55th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (November 10). The show was stacked with a star-studded lineup, including performances by Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert and many more. Tons of other celebs presented awards, including Florida Georgia Line, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Trisha Yearwood, to name a few.

Two winners were revealed earlier in the day, live on ABC’s Good Morning America. First-time CMA Awards winner Kelsea Ballerini and nine-time CMA Awards winner Kenny Chesney won in two categories for their duet, “half of my hometown,” according to a CMA press release. The song won in the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories. Ballerini took to Instagram with an emotional video to share her excitement over the awards, gushing: “I'm so happy! I love this song. I'm so proud of this song. And I love everyone that's a part of it. And I can't wait to go to the show tonight and celebrate. It's my first one! Thank You guys.”

See the rest of the 2021 CMA Awards winners here:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs - WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce - WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen - WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce, 29

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Album

Eric Church, Heart

Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over - WINNER

Single of the Year

Chris Young with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” - WINNER

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Song of the Year

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” - WINNER

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Musical Event of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “half of my hometown” - WINNER

Jordan Davis with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Chris Young with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Music Video of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “half of my hometown” - WINNER

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Chris Young with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle - WINNER

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar