Packers Fans Named 'Winners' In 'Fans Most Likely To Win A Fight' List

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 10, 2021

Football teams have some die-hard fans that would do anything for them. Some fans are so passionate that they travel to every game, some deck out their houses in all things football, and others fight just about anyone rooting for another team.

We see fans fighting and hear horror stories of people being hurt all over social media and the news. There is nothing wrong with being a passionate football fan, but getting aggressive towards other fans may be where the line should be drawn.

To see which football fans were the most aggressive, USBets.com surveyed NFL fans to find out who are the "provokers," "peacekeepers," the "winners" of a fight, and the "losers" of a fight.

According to the survey, USBets.com said, "when it comes to the biggest fight provokers in the NFL, the award goes to fans of the Philadelphia Eagles."

So, where do the Packers fans land on the list of "winners?"

Packers fans were listed as the No. 8 group of fans to win a fight.

Here are the top 10 teams the fall under each category:

Winners - Fans most likely to win a fight:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Dallas Cowboys
  6. New England Patriots
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Green Bay Packers
  9. Baltimore Ravens
  10. Cleveland Browns

Provokers - Fans who would start a fight:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Dallas Cowboys
  6. Buffalo Bills
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Baltimore Ravens
  9. New York Giants
  10. Cleveland Browns

Peacekeepers - Fans who would stop a fight:

  1. Seattle Seahawks
  2. Minnesota Vikings
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Tennessee Titans
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Indianapolis Colts
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Washington Football Team
  10. Miami Dolphins

Losers - Fans most likely to lose a fight:

  1. Indianapolis Colts
  2. Carolina Panthers
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Washington Football Team
  5. Miami Dolphins
  6. Cincinnati Bengals
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Arizona Cardinals
  9. Los Angeles Rams
  10. Denver Broncos

To see the full report, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices