This Is Arizona's 'Most Charming' Roadside Diner

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most charming roadside diners. The website states, "From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

According to the list, the most charming roadside diner in Arizona is Delgadillo's Snow Cap in Seligman. The cafe was built back in the 1950s with scrap lumber. Now, the small Route 66 business is known world wide.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the roadside diner:

"Built from scrap lumber in 1953, this historic and flamboyant roadside stop on the former Route 66 in Seligman is a must-visit. It’s a charming jumble of kitsch and Americana, from the roofless 1936 Chevrolet hardtop parked outside to the colourful signage plastered over the walls. The diner’s unusual style extends to interior décor while the food gets rave reviews, from the awesome malts and milkshakes to a surprisingly good veggie burger."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most charming roadside diners.