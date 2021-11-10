This Is Utah's 'Most Charming' Roadside Diner

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most charming roadside diners. The website states, "From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

According to the list, the most charming roadside diner in Utah is The Park Café in Salt Lake City. This diner focuses on the customers and ensures the freshest food. The restaurant's website states, "Your food delivered to your table plated right out of the pan and off the griddle. We want you to be our next return guest."

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the roadside diner:

"The Park Café is the kind of place that people dream about – and usually make special journeys for. It’s been a favorite since it opened in 1952 and has maintained a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel instantly at home. Its menu and interior décor, with red walls and framed sports shirts, are classic diner style, though the cooking is considered a cut above. The French toast comes highly recommended."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most charming roadside diners.