Tom Morello Reveals What He Thinks Might Be The 'Best Album Ever'

Tom Morello's been a part of some of the most iconic rock albums of the late 21st century, but you've got to go back decades to find the music that he considers the best of the best. On November 8, Led Zeppelin's fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV, turned 50, and the Rage Against the Machine guitarist commemorated the milestone by praising the project that gave us one of the most famous rock songs of all time: "Stairway to Heaven."

"50 years ago," Tom captioned a photo of the album cover on Instagram. "Candidate for best album ever."

It's a bold, but understandable, statement. See Tom's post below.