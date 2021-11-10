Vikings Named Peacekeepers In 'Fans Most Likely To Stop A Fight' List

Football teams have some die-hard fans that would do anything for them. Some fans are so passionate that they travel to every game, some deck out their houses in all things football, and others fight just about anyone rooting for another team.

We see fans fighting and hear horror stories of people being hurt all over social media and the news. There is nothing wrong with being a passionate football fan, but getting aggressive towards other fans may be where the line should be drawn.

To see which football fans were the most aggressive, USBets.com surveyed NFL fans to find out who are the "provokers," "peacekeepers," the "winners" of a fight, and the "losers" of a fight.

According to the survey, USBets.com said, "when it comes to the biggest fight provokers in the NFL, the award goes to fans of the Philadelphia Eagles."

So, where do the Vikings fans land on the list of "peacekeepers?"

Vikings fans were listed as the No. 2 group of fans to help stop a fight.

Here are the top 10 teams the fall under each category:

Peacekeepers - Fans who would stop a fight:

Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Washington Football Team Miami Dolphins

Provokers - Fans who would start a fight:

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Cleveland Browns

Winners - Fans most likely to win a fight:

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns

Losers - Fans most likely to lose a fight:

Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Washington Football Team Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos

To see the full report, click here.