Harry Styles Took A 'Big Leap Of Faith' With 'Vaguely Problematic' New Role

Warning: this contains spoilers for Marvel's Eternals, as well as the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you've seen Eternals already, then you know Harry Styles makes a surprising appearance in the film's post-credits scene. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer pops up briefly as Eros, brother of fallen End Game villain Thanos. While making an appearance on the Phase Zero podcast, Eternals producer Nate Moore revealed why taking on the role was a "big leap of faith" for Styles.

When it came to casting Styles, especially as this particular character, it was a no-brainer for Moore. "You're just like, 'I love this guy. I love this guy. I don't know what it is. I love him,'" Moore said. "He's funny. He's charming. He's nice to everybody. He is kind of Eros. And so, it was an easy conversation."

"I think for him, it's a bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles. Because he has such a specific fan base and he's a musician, and now he's becoming an actor, but that's not necessarily his core thing," Moore explained. "And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It's totally worth it"